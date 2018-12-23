Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (WFC) by 1.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 13,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 871,123 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.79 million, up from 858,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo& Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UPS in report on Monday, December 11 with “Sell” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 23. The company was maintained on Monday, September 25 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 28 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 12. Oppenheimer maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 3 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,246 shares. Utah-based Alta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,560 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 21,735 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 397,204 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Brookmont Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 32,389 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 572,843 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 179,876 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Md stated it has 73,821 shares. The New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 11,729 were reported by Shoker Invest Counsel. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gradient Lc reported 0.5% stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sarasin & Prns Llp holds 0.6% or 610,112 shares in its portfolio. 12,272 were reported by Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated. Oakworth has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,448 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt holds 8,009 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ally Financial reported 190,000 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inc has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi has 15,295 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Accredited stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 0.84% or 154,512 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Limited Ca has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northern Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.39% or 32,162 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 36,420 shares. Family Firm Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 11,150 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,854 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 125,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,069 shares, and cut its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX).