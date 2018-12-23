Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $4.72 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $1.38 EPS change or 41.32% from last quarter’s $3.34 EPS. URI’s profit would be $382.83M giving it 5.27 P/E if the $4.72 EPS is correct. After having $4.74 EPS previously, United Rentals, Inc.’s analysts see -0.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

BRICK BREWING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) had a decrease of 19.46% in short interest. BIBLF’s SI was 12,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 19.46% from 14,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 60 days are for BRICK BREWING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s short sellers to cover BIBLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.9763 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Rentals had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Underperform”. Buckingham Research upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) on Friday, July 13 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 5 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “United Rentals (URI) FY19 Revenue Guidance Tops Views, Resumes Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 1,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 70,748 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Montag A Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Advisor Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,231 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,824 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 18 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 1.55% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 72,670 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ent Fincl Svcs reported 101 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 76,113 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 233 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp has 87,211 shares. 12,250 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd.