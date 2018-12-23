Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 5.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 725,028 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 14.25M shares with $409.34 million value, up from 13.52M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $53.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82 million shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBFO) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. United Security Bancshares’s current price of $9.61 translates into 1.14% yield. United Security Bancshares’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 64,075 shares traded or 392.96% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has declined 8.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $162.44 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,815 activity. 909 shares valued at $9,944 were bought by EYTCHESON DAVID L on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.86, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold United Security Bancshares shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 6.59% more from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 94,506 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 189,382 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 25,718 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 89,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Advsrs Limited has invested 2.2% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 66,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) for 28,755 shares. 67,830 were accumulated by Geode Limited Liability Company. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) for 91 shares. 48,554 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL had bought 10,000 shares worth $261,900. Another trade for 3,390 shares valued at $99,929 was made by TEAGUE AJ on Thursday, August 2. HACKETT JAMES T had sold 25,000 shares worth $673,375 on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 2.46% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 175,098 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Company reported 19,311 shares. Burney Communications holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 38,372 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 13,674 shares stake. Private Cap owns 273,699 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 88,172 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Janney Management Lc has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 484,461 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP accumulated 888,346 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.04% or 49,806 shares in its portfolio. 2.32M were accumulated by Waddell Reed Fincl Inc. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated invested in 16,349 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap, a New York-based fund reported 40,200 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 247,037 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

