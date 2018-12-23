Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 11.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 484,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.69 million, down from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 3.08M shares traded or 331.08% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has declined 3.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 48.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, down from 21,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Another trade for 14,255 shares valued at $1.94M was sold by Gill Charles D.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. STAG’s profit will be $48.99M for 13.83 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

