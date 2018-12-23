Rand Wealth Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rand Wealth Llc sold 3,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,458 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99 million, down from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rand Wealth Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 27.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold 20,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,246 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, down from 74,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 347,681 shares. Colonial Tru owns 130,717 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com holds 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 12,051 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 280,226 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com has invested 3.74% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il stated it has 5,676 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Community Bancorp Na has 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 25,594 shares. Bluestein R H And Commerce holds 0.01% or 2,536 shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 0.34% or 829,554 shares. 24,188 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. 16,960 were accumulated by Sol Capital Mgmt. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 86,068 shares. Glenview National Bank Dept holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,400 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wedbush. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 21 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 7 report. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 20 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 16. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, December 28. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, March 23 by Cowen & Co.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $3.06 million worth of stock was sold by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5. Campion Andrew sold 4,130 shares worth $317,006. The insider Matheson Monique S. sold 17,000 shares worth $1.41M. $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania, which manages about $327.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. $2.29M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by Williamson Stephen. $4.26 million worth of stock was sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 125,520 shares valued at $31.07M was made by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1.

Rand Wealth Llc, which manages about $862.40 million and $893.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,900 shares to 50,028 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cleveland on Friday, September 9. Jefferies maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, October 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $205.0 target. Cleveland upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 20. Cleveland has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Leerink Swann maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, December 4. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating.