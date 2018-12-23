Univest of Pennsylvania (UVSP) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Sothebys (BID) SI Decreased By 4.23%

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) had a decrease of 4.23% in short interest. BID’s SI was 5.70 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.23% from 5.95 million shares previously. With 612,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Sothebys (NYSE:BID)’s short sellers to cover BID’s short positions. The SI to Sothebys’s float is 12.81%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.66 million shares traded or 201.54% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 27.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 22 Days; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing

Analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.51 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 24.39% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $14.95M giving it 10.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 312,363 shares traded or 203.04% up from the average. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) has declined 17.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Sotheby's shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 43.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 44.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 31,733 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 77,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 26,020 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. 368,245 were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York, New York-based fund reported 12,237 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,554 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.42% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 199,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners has 0.03% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 13,989 shares. Sandler reported 96,292 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sotheby’s updates on Asia results – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sotheby’s to split COO position – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Civitas up 12% on $17.75/share takeover bid – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sotheby’s (BID) Reports $70M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sotheby’s (BID) Approves $100M Increase in Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $624,616 activity. The insider Smith – Jr. Thomas S. bought 15,250 shares worth $624,616.

Investors sentiment is 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 6 investors sold Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares while 28 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.99 million shares or 1.60% more from 17.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 30,754 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Federated Invsts Pa reported 227 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 18,710 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Invests owns 6,028 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 13,610 shares stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 9,600 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 142,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Univest Of Pennsylvania accumulated 584,936 shares or 4.72% of the stock. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Schwab Charles Investment Management accumulated 166,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Davis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 804 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 11,691 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP). Lsv Asset Management owns 70,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Llc owns 0.01% invested in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 254,376 shares.

More notable recent Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Univest Corporation to be Renamed Univest Financial Corporation Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Univest Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2018.