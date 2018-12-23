Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) At $1.77 Forms Top; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Sentiment Is 1.46

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 67 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 45.04 million shares, up from 42.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 32 Increased: 38 New Position: 29.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) formed multiple top with $1.89 target or 7.00% above today’s $1.77 share price. Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) has $80.08M valuation. The stock decreased 6.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 49,168 shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has risen 43.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.87% the S&P500. Some Historical UONEK News: 02/05/2018 – Urban One 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Urban One, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of WPZR-FM in Detroit; 06/03/2018 – URBAN ONE-IN QTR, RECORDED BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES OF ABOUT $117.2 MLN PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDUCTION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY DUE TO TAX ACT; 01/05/2018 – Urban One to SEll Assets of WPZR-FM to Educational Media Foundation for $12.7 Million; 02/05/2018 – Urban One 1Q Loss $22.6M; 06/03/2018 – Urban One 4Q Rev $109M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Urban One Inc Class D, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UONEK); 06/03/2018 Urban One 4Q EPS $2.50; 06/03/2018 – Urban One 4Q Net $121.3M; 02/05/2018 – Urban One 1Q Rev $99.6M

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund for 7.34 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 3.28 million shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 2.93% invested in the company for 772,806 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 323,621 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 54,050 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has declined 14.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500.

