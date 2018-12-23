Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) to pay $0.28 on Jan 18, 2019; Shorts at Bcb Bancorp (nj (BCBP) Lowered By 1.55%

Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP) had a decrease of 1.55% in short interest. BCBP’s SI was 190,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.55% from 193,200 shares previously. With 20,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s short sellers to cover BCBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 71,019 shares traded or 200.99% up from the average. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 23.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 17/04/2018 – BCB Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of IA Bancorp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB RELEASES GOLDFAJN’S REMARKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 25/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BCB RELEASES ILAN GOLDFAJN REMARKS AT EVENT; 09/04/2018 – Michael Lesler to Join BCB Community Bank as Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 – BCB SEES 2018 CPI AT 3.8% IN MKT OUTLOOK; WAS 4.2%: CPI REPORT; 23/03/2018 – BCB: DEMAND FOR IMPORTS TO DRIVE CURRENT ACCT DEFICIT IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – BCB: MON. POLICY WON’T REACT AUTOMATICALLY TO EXTERNAL SHOCKS; 16/05/2018 – BCB JUSTIFIES HOLDING KEY RATE ON EMERGING MKT RISK AVERSION; 27/03/2018 – BCB SEES ADDITIONAL MODERATE EASING NEXT MTG AS ADEQUATE; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) is expected to pay $0.28 on Jan 18, 2019. (NYSE:UBA) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's current price of $19.62 translates into 1.40% yield. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 696,642 shares traded or 721.22% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 6.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.



Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $86,697 activity. On Thursday, June 21 Rapaglia Stephan A sold $22,541 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 1,000 shares. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Hayes John T sold $86,697.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. The company has market cap of $713.05 million. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has a 30.05 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 18.53 million shares or 18.28% less from 22.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 46,575 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 51,836 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 10,875 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp holds 0% or 4,371 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 44,672 shares. 90,914 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,448 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Forward Ltd Liability owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 130,298 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 1.09 million shares. Principal Grp Incorporated stated it has 240,730 shares. 475,011 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $40,457 activity. $5,760 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was bought by BALLANCE ROBERT. Rizzo James G. bought 1,000 shares worth $12,618. $2,418 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares were bought by Robbins Spencer B.. Keating Thomas bought $11,360 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on Wednesday, September 19.



BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $167.18 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 4 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.77% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Int Gru, New York-based fund reported 8,988 shares. New York-based Millennium Llc has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Pl Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 152,216 shares. Schwab Charles Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 49,321 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,975 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 42,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Lc reported 13,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Mgmt has 13,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 33,767 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Vantage Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 504,946 shares or 0% of the stock.