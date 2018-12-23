Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 91.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 707,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48M, down from 773,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.51% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 10.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 242,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.98 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 31.50 million shares traded or 108.35% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C

Among 36 analysts covering Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regions Financial Corp had 122 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 28 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, December 1. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 19. As per Wednesday, June 29, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 6 by Vining Sparks. UBS reinitiated Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Wednesday, January 11. UBS has “Sell” rating and $13 target. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Thursday, August 20. Sterne Agee CRT has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, January 21 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.88 million for 8.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

