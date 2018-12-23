Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 34.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 324,841 shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has declined 14.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,195 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.02 million, up from 311,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65 million shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. von Gillern Jeffry H. had sold 17,508 shares worth $889,581. On Thursday, October 18 DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 15,524 shares. 183,374 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $9.71M were sold by CECERE ANDREW. OMALEY DAVID B sold 10,902 shares worth $585,001.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 8,440 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 446,924 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 42,392 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Brighton Jones Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 28,747 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.67M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 89,644 shares. Uss Invest Ltd has invested 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 4,154 are owned by Lehman Financial Res. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 54,965 shares. Hikari accumulated 114,700 shares. 5,643 are owned by Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parametric owns 4.99 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment holds 239,074 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 14,382 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $50.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 269,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,941 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Piper Jaffray. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. As per Tuesday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, September 7. The rating was initiated by Wedbush on Friday, October 7 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, November 16 to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, March 22, the company rating was initiated by Societe Generale. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, October 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold ORA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 4.37% less from 21.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1.52 million shares. 26,299 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 7,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 5,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 3,480 shares. Bluestein R H And accumulated 6,300 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 78,276 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 6,429 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 1,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). First Tru Advsr LP has 47,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.11% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,734 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 1,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ormat Technologies Inc had 29 analyst reports since January 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, August 18. Cowen & Co maintained Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Oppenheimer. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 18 report. Avondale upgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) on Monday, December 19 to “Mkt Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 6 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Roth Capital.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire U.S. Geothermal – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks You May Be Overlooking – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ormat Technologies, Inc.’ (ORA) CEO Isaac Angel On Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Renewable Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2017.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,179 shares to 87,333 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 123,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.34 million activity. Another trade for 767 shares valued at $39,869 was made by Granot David on Wednesday, November 7. Sullivan Bob sold $1.16M worth of stock or 20,329 shares. $224,540 worth of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was sold by Klein Erez. On Wednesday, November 7 SHARIR DAFNA sold $22,828 worth of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 439 shares. 767 shares were sold by FALK DAN, worth $39,807 on Wednesday, November 7.