Usca Ria Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 138.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 47,465 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 81,822 shares with $1.66M value, up from 34,357 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $8.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92M shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR) stake by 110% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gruss Capital Management Lp acquired 550,000 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR)’s stock declined 0.10%. The Gruss Capital Management Lp holds 1.05 million shares with $85.63 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc (Put) now has $19.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NWL in report on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of NWL in report on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Friday, August 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 30,496 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.21M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 16,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 203,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thompson Management invested in 0.61% or 168,161 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 61,136 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company invested in 9,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0% or 10,410 shares. 285 are held by Girard Prtn Limited. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 69,333 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.24% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ascend Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Usca Ria Llc decreased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 47,707 shares to 31,227 valued at $1.99 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 38,915 shares and now owns 99,402 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. On Thursday, August 9 the insider ICAHN BRETT bought $2.31 million. The insider Cunningham James L III sold $523,637.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought 1,210 shares worth $100,128.