American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 16,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.49M, up from 224,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 714,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $163.38 million, down from 716,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 300,000 shares to 6.53 million shares, valued at $96.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $296.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 9,685 shares to 128,305 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,367 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was made by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Corson Bradley W. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28.

