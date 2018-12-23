VALE PREF (VALE5) Increased 76.97% on Dec 23

Shares of VALE PREF (EPA:VALE5) last traded at 15.29, representing a move of 76.97%, or 6.65 per share, on volume of shares. After opening the trading day at 0, shares of VALE PREF traded in a close range. VALE PREF currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0 and high of 0.

Euronext Paris Then And Now

The European region is home to the best and most competitive stock exchanges in the world; and the Euronext is one of them. However, the Euronext has a far more interesting component backed by a rich history even before the foundation of the pan-European stock exchange— Euronext Paris.

Euronext Paris Then

Euronext Paris was first known as the Paris Bourse. The foundation of the Euronext on September 22, 2000, which emerged from the union of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, Brussels Stock Exchange, and Parks Bourse, gave birth to its identity today. The main objective of the creation of the first pan-European stock exchange is to take advantage of the resources of the European Union (EU) in a broader and unified attempt to drive long-term economic growth. Truly enough, Euronext Paris is living up to its founding mission until today— helping the European economy thrive even at pressing times.

The CAC 40, the benchmark index in France monitoring the most significant companies listed on Euronext Paris, is among the most anticipated indices of the Euronext along with PSI 20, Next 150, Euronext 100, BEL 20, AScX, AMX, AEX, among others. It tracks companies with a base value of 1,000 and a base date of December 31, 1987.

In January 1988, the CAC had reached its lowest level ever, closing a session at 893.82.

Euronext Paris Now

Since the establishment of the Euronext, Euronext Paris has already gone a long way. As of the earlier part of 2014, the Euronext has a total market valuation of nearly €3 trillion.

Unlike the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the CAC 40 has been weighing stocks based on free-float market capitalization and share turnover over the previous 12-month period since December 1, 2003. Prior to this, it has been weighing stocks based on overall market valuation.

CAC 40 components are reviewed four times annually, particularly on the third Friday of the months of March, June, September, and December. The stocks are capped at 15% if the need calls for it. The Index Steering Committee, which handles the review, ranks the top 100 companies on Euronext Paris. A total of 40 out of 100 stocks are chosen to compose the CAC 40, making up a strong indicator of the health of France's economy.

The CAC 40 holds an all-time high of 6,922.33, which was seen on September 4, 2000 before the foundation of the Euronext. On September 4, 2000, it had an intraday high of 6,944.77. Presently, the CAC 40 is trading at around 4,000.

The requirements to trade include a minimum trade size of one index and a margin of 2%— as far as most brokers are concerned. The CAC 40 moves in increments of 0.50. The main currency, on the other hand, is euro.

Europe has a very promising economy and France is one of the reasons behind it. As the region's economy immensely grows, Euronext Paris is a hot stock exchange to enter today for all kinds of investors seeking high returns.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of EUR. The Company’s Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous services and products, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services.