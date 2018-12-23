Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 54.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 434,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.71M, down from 802,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 896,092 shares traded or 99.88% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 21.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 3,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.94 million, down from 15,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 31 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of EPAY in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by William Blair. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Zacks. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. The stock of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, August 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EPAY in report on Friday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $6.72 million activity. SAVORY NIGEL K also sold $397,865 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Monday, September 10. Booth Richard Douglas sold $277,338 worth of stock or 5,568 shares. Robinson Benjamin E III sold $164,350 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. DELUCA NORMAN J sold $484,337 worth of stock or 7,491 shares. $322,475 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) was sold by MULLEN JOSEPH L on Monday, August 27. D’Amato Ken sold $127,000 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Thursday, August 23.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $627.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 62,100 shares to 138,853 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sendgrid Inc by 486,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $230.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,180 shares to 33,676 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equit (DXJ) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. Brogna Salvatore also sold $1.48M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. Shares for $196,000 were sold by RUBASH MARK J. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. BARRATT CRAIG H had sold 2,500 shares worth $1.31 million. 712 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $372,706. Samath Jamie also sold $431,319 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.