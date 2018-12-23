Valmark Advisers Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 26.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 1,120 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Valmark Advisers Inc holds 3,032 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 4,152 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Among 3 analysts covering Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Windstream Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 13 with “Underperform”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of WIN in report on Wednesday, July 18 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Morgan Stanley. See Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $10 New Target: $5 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $7.5 New Target: $4.5 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2.25 Downgrade

The stock decreased 20.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 2.33M shares traded or 209.32% up from the average. Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) has declined 70.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WIN News: 07/05/2018 – Windstream Wholesale announces large-scale fiber route linking West Coast to Dallas, increases Phoenix market presence; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WINDSTREAM GEORGIA COMMUNICATIONS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 18/04/2018 – Master agent TBI joins Windstream Enterprise’s National Partner Program; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On Windstream Holdings Inc; 03/05/2018 – Windstream Holdings Still Sees 2018 Adjusted Capital Spending $750M-$800M; 27/04/2018 – WINDSTREAM TRIAL OVER DEBT EXCHANGE PLANNED FOR JUNE OR JULY; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Enterprise announces major upgrade to UCaaS platform; 03/05/2018 – WINDSTREAM REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Windstream CFO & Treasurer Bob Gunderman to speak at Barclays conference; 30/05/2018 – Windstream Commences Consent Solicitation to Amend 8.625% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025 and Seeks to Amend Its Senior Secure

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.16 million. The Company’s ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $1.75 million were sold by Sands Diana L. On Friday, November 9 RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,640 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $456 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25. Tigress Financial maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Valmark Advisers Inc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 12,816 shares to 10.70 million valued at $556.87 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 149,162 shares and now owns 5.81M shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.