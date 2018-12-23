Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) stake by 5.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 80,855 shares as Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL)’s stock declined 29.65%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.66M shares with $80.44 million value, up from 1.58M last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc now has $669.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 156,746 shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 8.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F

COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had a decrease of 0.61% in short interest. CMLEF’s SI was 1.69 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.61% from 1.70 million shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 1301 days are for COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s short sellers to cover CMLEF’s short positions. It closed at $8.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 8 investors sold INTL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 13.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 611 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 4,651 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 5,400 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,247 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 33 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 74,041 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 130,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 43,331 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 6,839 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 43,413 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 18,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 96,546 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) stake by 124,200 shares to 1.78 million valued at $87.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) stake by 5,809 shares and now owns 265,993 shares. Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) was reduced too.