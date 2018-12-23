Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 6.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 86,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.49 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 77.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 37,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, down from 47,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy talks Sears bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Prime Sleep opens in Scottsdale, plans more than a dozen Valley stores – Phoenix Business Journal” published on June 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) Is Taking Market Share In A Weak Bedding Environment – Benzinga” on August 22, 2017. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy: Not Down Nearly Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TPX’s profit will be $51.78M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Tempur Sealy International Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Monday, September 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Piper Jaffray. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 19 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of TPX in report on Thursday, August 23 to “Overweight” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 15 by Longbow. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TPX in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Monday, September 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 3. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 23 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Wedbush.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil given on Tuesday, November 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $186 target. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.