Westwood Global Investments Llc increased Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) stake by 13.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc acquired 53,212 shares as Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP)’s stock rose 2.37%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 451,678 shares with $22.51M value, up from 398,466 last quarter. Bhp Billiton Limited now has $118.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.59M shares traded or 48.38% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 07/03/2018 – BHP VP OF EXPLORATION NIALL MCCORMACK COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) stake by 8.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,819 shares as Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Vantage Investment Advisors Llc holds 49,243 shares with $8.22M value, up from 45,424 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp. now has $134.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %)

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24. 3,192 shares were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N, worth $562,335 on Wednesday, October 24. $2.67M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by DeBiase Francesca A.. Borden Ian Frederick also sold $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, October 25.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: McDonald’s vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Corporation: More Expensive, More Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Earnings Growth To Drive The Dividend Going Forward – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley raves on McDonald’s potential – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: A Defensive Stock For This Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lau Lc has invested 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 925,249 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. C Wide Holdg A S accumulated 0.02% or 7,495 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt reported 2.96% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keystone Planning invested in 12,096 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa accumulated 152,238 shares. Lehman Fin has 1,341 shares. Harvest Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,483 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,623 shares. Burgundy Asset holds 2.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.35M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 91,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,359 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1,462 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd invested in 116,549 shares.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) stake by 2,611 shares to 3,073 valued at $479,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 126,145 shares and now owns 31,045 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 24.