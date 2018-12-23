Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) EPS Estimated At $1.06; Rogers Communication (RCI) Shorts Up By 2.22%

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. VAR’s profit would be $96.58M giving it 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -8.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46M shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX

Rogers Communication Inc (NYSE:RCI) had an increase of 2.22% in short interest. RCI’s SI was 8.20M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.22% from 8.02M shares previously. With 370,200 avg volume, 22 days are for Rogers Communication Inc (NYSE:RCI)’s short sellers to cover RCI’s short positions. The SI to Rogers Communication Inc’s float is 2.22%. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 541,860 shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $2.58 million activity. $312,696 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares were sold by MOMSEN MAGNUS. On Thursday, August 16 KUO JOHN W sold $40,150 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 365 shares. On Wednesday, September 5 GUERTIN TIMOTHY E sold $1.11M worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 10,000 shares. The insider BISCHOPING GARY E JR sold 845 shares worth $101,603.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 66.35 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold Varian Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ing Groep Nv has 3,004 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 515,283 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 2,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 33,193 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Lc stated it has 278 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 3,318 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 38,854 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 20,552 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 342 shares. First L P has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.18M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Among 3 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Varian Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, June 28. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold Rogers Communications Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 216.76 million shares or 6.07% less from 230.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 26,969 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 148,928 shares. Washington-based Freestone Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Ims Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 400 shares. 45,889 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 47,374 shares. 205,338 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Assetmark Incorporated has 31 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 19,949 shares. Moreover, Rockland has 0.15% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 24,461 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 82,048 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,380 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rogers Communications had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) on Monday, October 22 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 29 by Edward Jones.