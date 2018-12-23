Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47M, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.93 million shares traded or 86.12% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 15.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,057 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31M, up from 17,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 3,355 shares to 13,838 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,873 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $497.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $28.50 million activity. $590,137 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares were sold by SEKHRI PAUL J. 612 shares valued at $63,354 were sold by Faddis Jonathan on Saturday, September 1. Lequient Frederic sold 1,395 shares worth $137,477. Shares for $942,047 were sold by Ritter Gordon. On Thursday, June 21 the insider MATEO ALAN sold $1.99 million. CODD RONALD E F sold $798,647 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59M for 67.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

