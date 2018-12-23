Ventas (VTR) to pay $0.79 on Jan 14, 2019; Last Week Ingredion (INGR) Coverage

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) is expected to pay $0.79 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:VTR) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Ventas Inc’s current price of $60.27 translates into 1.31% yield. Ventas Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 4.54 million shares traded or 82.69% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp

Among 3 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ingredion had 5 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Group on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, July 13 report. See Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) latest ratings:

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

The stock increased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.51 million shares traded or 168.97% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.24 million activity. Another trade for 13,708 shares valued at $822,480 was sold by RINEY T RICHARD. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Cobb John D. sold $650,000. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 30,942 shares worth $1.79 million.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $21.63 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 10.

