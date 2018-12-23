VEREIT (VER) to pay $0.14 on Jan 15, 2019; Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered By $517,341 Its At T (T) Holding

VEREIT Inc (NYSE:VER) is expected to pay $0.14 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:VER) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.14 dividend. VEREIT Inc’s current price of $7.31 translates into 1.88% yield. VEREIT Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 13.65M shares traded or 32.89% up from the average. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has declined 0.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Rev $315.1M; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased At T Inc (T) stake by 23.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 15,677 shares as At T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 51,578 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 67,255 last quarter. At T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial. Morgan Stanley maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $37 target. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral” on Monday, November 26. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, December 3.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Marsh And Mc Lennancompanies Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 6,383 shares to 9,332 valued at $772,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped International Businessmachine Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,199 shares and now owns 15,141 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsr invested in 0.03% or 2,788 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 25,854 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il reported 321,895 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4.60 million shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 437.12 million shares. Brave Asset Management accumulated 96,930 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,931 shares. First Dallas holds 82,806 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 136,387 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Butensky And Cohen Fin Security invested 1.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shamrock Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,770 shares. Tradition Cap Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,331 shares. Iat Reinsurance has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

