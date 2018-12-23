Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 2.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 34,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.20M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,925 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20M, up from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 941,489 shares traded or 148.47% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 11.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%

Among 10 analysts covering Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Verint Systems had 37 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 6 by William Blair. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, October 22. On Sunday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Thursday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 3 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, June 8. JP Morgan maintained the shares of VRNT in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $7.96 million activity. FANTE PETER had sold 20,663 shares worth $1.01M. On Friday, September 7 MORIAH ELAN sold $1.95 million worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 39,591 shares. $243,750 worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was sold by Nottenburg Richard N on Monday, September 10. BODNER DAN sold $2.98M worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) on Tuesday, September 11. $92,119 worth of stock was sold by Robinson Douglas on Tuesday, September 25.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $508.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1,700 shares to 2,605 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings Ord by 48,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,194 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold VRNT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 58.37 million shares or 0.60% less from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Ltd has 0.46% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 549,690 shares. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.96% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 205,609 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 126,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Principal Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 8,270 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.59M shares. Indexiq Limited Liability owns 53,363 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.95% or 469,925 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 40,551 shares. 48,800 are held by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 33,147 shares. Whittier Tru Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 12 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Lpl Fin has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary Wi accumulated 9.05M shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Lc holds 11,407 shares. Heartland has invested 0.94% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 49,780 were reported by Tdam Usa. Etrade Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 98,863 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 20,981 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Inc invested in 0.07% or 97,407 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 140,068 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,881 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 523,161 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 63,923 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Thursday, January 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $78.0 target. Societe Generale downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $86 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 11 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, January 18. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Saturday, August 22 report.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 29,175 shares to 777,361 shares, valued at $117.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 296,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E, worth $482,480.