Fort Lp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 641.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 7,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 1,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74M shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 23.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,790 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.05M, up from 153,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 500 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Echo Street Cap has 134,217 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 155 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Co has invested 1.69% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 459 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,498 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd invested in 2,639 shares. Bristol John W Ny holds 455,909 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 223 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com has 2,510 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.08% or 8,114 shares. Signature Fincl Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,902 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ls Advsrs Limited Company holds 13,729 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $447.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35,192 shares to 14 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,693 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Among 20 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 55 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 7 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of VRSK in report on Thursday, February 22 to “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bruyette & Woods” reinitiated Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 2 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VRSK in report on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk to Host Investor Day on Thursday, December 6, 2018, in New York City – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Launches WaterLine, Significantly Enhances Solutions for Private Flood Insurance Market – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk Named People’s Choice Innovation Vendor of the Year by Insurance Nexus – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – October 30, 2018 – Zacks.com – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 29 insider sales for $77.77 million activity. Thompson Kenneth E had sold 87,193 shares worth $9.82M on Wednesday, July 11. Shavel Lee also bought $37,256 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares. $372,252 worth of stock was sold by McCarthy Vincent de P. on Tuesday, September 18. Foskett Christopher M also sold $614,058 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Monday, November 5. $6.43M worth of stock was sold by Anquillare Mark V on Tuesday, September 11. MILLS ANDREW G sold 3,000 shares worth $365,910.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Old Dominion (ODFL) is a Must-Add Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FedEx (FDX) Picks Raj Subramaniam as New Express Unit CEO – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Latest CSX-related fatality, recent derailments highlight safety concerns – Jacksonville Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Rises 38% in a Year: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont by 131,112 shares to 6,903 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 63,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,878 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,341 are owned by Clark Capital Management Group. U S Global Investors invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kj Harrison And Incorporated has 30,000 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation stated it has 4,001 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.59% or 871,355 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 28,911 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. 23,831 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 80,315 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore has 8.75% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Verus Fincl Partners, Virginia-based fund reported 3,200 shares. 383,680 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru invested 0.46% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Burney reported 66,297 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 11 by Atlantic Securities. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Friday, December 15. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CSX in report on Monday, October 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating.