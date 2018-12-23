Vantage Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,748 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96 million, up from 22,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 20,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.05M, down from 257,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 13. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Sunday, September 17. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, July 14 report. On Tuesday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA) by 5,999 shares to 110,546 shares, valued at $24.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 40,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture ‘A’ (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, September 7 Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 59,162 shares. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Webster National Bank N A holds 2.02% or 126,976 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,366 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett & Co Ltd holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 795,698 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 4% or 196,909 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Llc holds 134,993 shares. Moreover, Maryland Capital Management has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 290,568 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd reported 194,452 shares. Arga Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.52% or 32,600 shares. Ims Capital Management owns 18,838 shares. Swift Run Cap reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 4.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.03% or 417 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 1.94 million shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Peoples Corporation reported 42,001 shares.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05M and $476.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 126,145 shares to 31,045 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 83,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,130 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq 100 Powershares Etf.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 18. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. On Wednesday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Seaport Global initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 6 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, October 31. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, March 17 report. The firm has “Conviction-Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, September 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 20 with “Buy”.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. Shares for $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A on Wednesday, September 19.