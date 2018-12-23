Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.83 million, up from 187,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 107.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 259,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.75M, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 240,032 shares traded or 89.15% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Veritiv Corp had 19 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 5 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 3. As per Thursday, May 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by Bank of America. The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Bank of America. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 11 by Bank of America. As per Friday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, April 2.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98 million for 4.31 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 14.48 million shares to 18.98 million shares, valued at $873.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 52.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,988 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 6,769 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc has 87,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 12,692 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 7,747 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated invested in 43 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Moon Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 28,727 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 75,623 shares. 147,296 are owned by Northern. Next Finance Gp Inc reported 12 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 8,207 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV).

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $62.00 million activity. 1.50M Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) shares with value of $62.10 million were sold by BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc reported 1,860 shares. 1.30M are held by Northern Trust. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 2.65% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,668 were accumulated by Transamerica Advisors Inc. Moreover, Mariner Ltd has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 221,055 shares. Counselors Inc invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And holds 646 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,193 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Synovus Fin has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Omers Administration has 10,500 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, June 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $535 target. Leerink Swann maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Thursday, January 14 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $600 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, June 2, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,337 shares to 99,335 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 34,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $59.70 million activity. The insider Samath Jamie sold $123,002. $372,706 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet. Shares for $1.57M were sold by Johnson Amal M on Tuesday, July 24. MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. Brogna Salvatore had sold 2,090 shares worth $1.13M. $196,000 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by RUBASH MARK J on Friday, August 31.