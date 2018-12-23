Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 22.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 355,398 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.51M, up from 289,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.55 million shares traded or 79.72% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 259,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.75M, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 240,032 shares traded or 89.15% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Impinj: Strong Sell On Misplaced Amazon Go And IoT Hype – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2017, Fool.com published: “The 25 Top-Performing S&P 500 Stocks of 2017 – The Motley Fool” on December 28, 2017. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Defending Champion University of Michigan’s Solar Car Features Avery Dennison Vehicle Wrap in 2012 American Solar Challenge – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2012.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $319,556 activity. PYOTT DAVID E I had sold 2,000 shares worth $186,000 on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 20 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest reported 213,850 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Moreover, Carroll Inc has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 248 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Macquarie Group Inc Inc Limited invested in 0% or 15,120 shares. State Street owns 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 4.28 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,708 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) by 71,371 shares to 220,645 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 32,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,732 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Com.

Among 11 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Avery Dennison had 51 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Thursday, February 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, February 12. Citigroup maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 16. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 1. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 34,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 63,498 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 13,700 shares. Captrust invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 513,550 shares. First Manhattan holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 17,168 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). 19,300 are owned by Strs Ohio. Credit Suisse Ag has 14,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 11,352 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veritiv’s (VRTV) CEO Mary Laschinger on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritiv (VRTV) CEO Mary Laschinger on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veritiv joins Amazon packaging network – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Stocks That Seth Klarman Keeps Buying: AGN, FOX, MCK, VRTV – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veritiv Corporation’s (VRTV) CEO Mary Laschinger on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2018.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $62.00 million activity. $99,792 worth of stock was bought by Laschinger Mary A on Friday, November 16.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $13.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 428,698 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $85.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 50.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 300.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98 million for 4.31 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Veritiv Corp had 19 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by SunTrust. The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 15. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 11. As per Thursday, May 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Bank of America downgraded Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) rating on Monday, April 2. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $4100 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Vertical Research.