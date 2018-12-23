Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 11.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,342 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46 million, down from 17,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc holds 10,409 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Miller Limited Partnership reported 10,534 shares. Macroview Mgmt Lc holds 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 844 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alps Inc invested in 0.08% or 53,148 shares. Cortland Inc Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 9,554 shares. 899,495 are owned by Utah Retirement. Foster & Motley Incorporated holds 3.12% or 92,077 shares. White Pine Inv owns 25,918 shares. Btc Capital Inc holds 67,712 shares. Orrstown Services holds 2.39% or 8,071 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consulate stated it has 30,912 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53M for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 17,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co stated it has 4,916 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Inc Limited has invested 0.28% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has invested 0.58% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). National Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 2,544 are owned by Tci Wealth Inc. Baltimore owns 3,623 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.29% or 77,143 shares. Becker Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Harding Loevner Lp invested in 185 shares. Condor invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wade G W holds 0.14% or 17,667 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital reported 1.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 15,094 shares. North Amer Management Corporation has 15,559 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Btr Inc holds 0.17% or 13,065 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $9.17 million activity. Shares for $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J.. $616,760 worth of stock was sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca on Wednesday, November 28. 60,000 shares were sold by MONSER EDWARD L, worth $4.57 million.