Verity & Verity Has Increased Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake; CKX Lands (CKX) Has 1 Sentiment

CKX Lands Inc (CKX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 3 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 3 sold and reduced their stakes in CKX Lands Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 194,239 shares, down from 378,760 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding CKX Lands Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Verity & Verity Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 20.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 10,361 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 61,044 shares with $2.67M value, up from 50,683 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $4.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 4.32M shares traded or 192.62% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Leggett & Platt’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bert’s Recent Buy – Leggett & Platt, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 3,879 shares to 11,179 valued at $1.18M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 18,266 shares and now owns 189,341 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 96.05 million shares or 2.35% less from 98.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Of Vermont has 68 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.36% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Lpl Financial Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 23,896 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 39,440 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,701 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 16,830 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net has 2,000 shares. Rowland Communication Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 29,627 shares. Whittier Tru owns 0.09% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 68,447 shares. Mufg Americas holds 28,292 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 49,029 shares. Horizon Invests Llc holds 5,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $720,912 activity. 15,672 shares were sold by FLANIGAN MATTHEW C, worth $720,912.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.11 million. It operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The firm leases its properties for minerals, including gas and oil; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CKX Lands, Inc. for 75,968 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 54,250 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 10,565 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 229 shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 2,510 shares traded or 72.87% up from the average. CKX Lands, Inc. (CKX) has declined 10.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8,989 activity.