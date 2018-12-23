Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) EPS Estimated At $1.10; Last Week Old National Bancorp (ONB) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old National Bancorp had 3 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 25 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ONB in report on Tuesday, July 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 25 report. See Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) latest ratings:

10/07/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2018 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Hold New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $21 Maintain

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report $1.10 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 27.91% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. VZ’s profit would be $4.55B giving it 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Verizon Communications Inc.’s analysts see -9.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 58 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.31 million shares or 0.82% less from 110.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 824,611 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) or 109,220 shares. Florida-based Private Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 207,277 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 483 shares. Old Comml Bank In has 1.66% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1.74M shares. Optimum invested in 5,000 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 670,885 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 45,142 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 388,670 shares. 892,696 are owned by Prudential Fin. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 105,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.09% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 52,504 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $22,765 activity. The insider Ryan James C III bought $22,765.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 44,648 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0.37% or 272,648 shares. Everence Cap accumulated 76,140 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Lincluden Management Limited reported 1.58% stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management stated it has 647,487 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 958,445 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sterling Limited Co invested in 1.15% or 2.39 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ledyard Comml Bank stated it has 34,960 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pointstate L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,300 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Churchill Mngmt stated it has 163,575 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $226.93 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.