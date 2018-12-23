Verizon Communications (VZ) to pay $0.60 on Feb 1, 2019; AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is expected to pay $0.60 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:VZ) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Verizon Communications Inc’s current price of $54.92 translates into 1.10% yield. Verizon Communications Inc’s dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Among 3 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Needham. See AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) latest ratings:

09/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $40 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $32 Maintain

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $121,280 activity. On Wednesday, August 15 Noznesky Justin J sold $121,280 worth of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 4,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 730,801 shares traded or 173.74% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 74.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.72 million shares or 1.99% less from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 27,793 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 3.22 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 5.48% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Fosun Ltd owns 197,459 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 64,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 112,205 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 48,624 shares. Voya Invest Llc reported 13,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd has 0.03% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 670,102 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 30,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 8,948 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Incorporated has invested 1.62% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATRC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AtriCure Is An Interesting Buy In December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure sees almost $50M in Q3 revenue; equity offering planned; shares down 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AtriCure Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Agree Realty, Lattice Semiconductor, American Outdoor Brands, Schneider National, AtriCure, and Universal Display â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $226.93 billion. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things services and products. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of VZ in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 12. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc accumulated 12,699 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 470,000 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 7,503 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 652,920 are held by Clark Estates. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,486 shares. Appleton Inc Ma reported 95,897 shares. Woodstock invested in 1.26% or 139,489 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11.21 million shares. Goodhaven Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 149,934 shares. Girard Prns stated it has 122,436 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 18,137 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fagan Inc holds 12,552 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.