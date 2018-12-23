Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 72.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 89,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.24 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – AETNA INC – BEGINNING IN 2019, CO WILL AUTOMATICALLY APPLY PHARMACY REBATES AT TIME OF SALE FOR ITS COMMERCIAL FULLY INSURED PLAN MEMBERS

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 78.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $949,000, down from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.77M shares traded or 74.25% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research downgraded Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Thursday, July 21 to “Peer Perform” rating. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 5. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $175.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $205 target. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor by 63,872 shares to 34,628 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 43,691 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Korea Invest owns 0.24% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 257,078 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 332,143 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 10,068 shares. Blue Edge Lc reported 10,186 shares stake. Nadler Grp accumulated 0.43% or 7,884 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department owns 2,698 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 5,000 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 488,459 shares. Adage Capital Gp Limited Co stated it has 4.67 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Mitchell Cap stated it has 2.72% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Oppenheimer & Company reported 1,740 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Lp owns 9.16% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 506,339 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold SCCO shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 52.02 million shares or 4.10% less from 54.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 164 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 757,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 416,328 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 116,961 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.60M shares. Wealthtrust has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 1,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Invest has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 103,605 shares. 35,561 are held by Axa. Raymond James Assocs has 14,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 16,960 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Southern Copper had 39 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 31. FBR Capital maintained Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) rating on Wednesday, September 19. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by Santander. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, December 6. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 12. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, March 6. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, January 22 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 18 with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, April 13 report.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on January, 23. SCCO’s profit will be $425.18 million for 13.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.58% EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 118,310 shares to 138,154 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 36,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).