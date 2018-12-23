Veru Inc. (VERU) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Oxford Lane Capital Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report $-0.09 EPS on January, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Veru Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 130,292 shares traded or 45.90% up from the average. Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has risen 39.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VERU News: 22/03/2018 – FDA Grants Fee Waiver for Tamsulosin DRS New Drug Application; 06/03/2018 – VERU INC – CO RECEIVED NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $9.9 MLN FROM INITIAL $10 MLN ADVANCE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Veru Announces Publication of Data from Three Cancer Studies as Part of the Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 16/03/2018 – Veru: VERU-111 Resulted in Almost Complete Inhibition of Tumor Growth at 10 Mg/kg (3 Days/week) as Well as 20 Mg/kg (1 Day/week); 17/05/2018 – Veru: Data Demonstrates Greater Efficacy of Oral VERU-111 in Highly Resistant Prostate Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Veru Announces Publication of Data from Three Cancer Studies as Part of the Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Veru Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Efficacy of VERU-111 in a Taxane Resistant Human Prostate Cancer Model at the 2018 American Urological Association Meeting; 16/03/2018 – VERU CITES VERU-111 FOR PROSTATE CANCER EFFICACY DATA; 06/03/2018 – VERU INC – IN CONNECTION WITH CREDIT AGREEMENT, VERU AND SWK FUNDING ALSO ENTERED INTO A RESIDUAL ROYALTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – VERU – PER TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, LENDERS TO PROVIDE CO WITH MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN OF UP TO $12 MLN

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.33, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 15 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 9 trimmed and sold stakes in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.86 million shares, up from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oxford Lane Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. for 515,267 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 417,709 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 66,024 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 185,756 shares.

The stock increased 4.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 769,082 shares traded or 100.81% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) has declined 4.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. The company has market cap of $306.31 million. It invests in fixed income securities. It has a 6.34 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Veru Inc., a medical therapeutics company, develops, makes, and markets consumer health care products. The company has market cap of $83.91 million. The companyÂ’s pharmaceuticals product portfolio includes Tamsulosin delayed release sachet that is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; MSS-722, a fixed ratio of trans- and cis-clomiphene citrate isomers, which is under the Phase II clinical trial to treat male infertility caused by testicular dysfunction; APP-944, a zuclomiphene citrate that is under the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and APP-111, an oral tubulin targeting chemotherapy, which is under the preclinical study to treat metastatic prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as APP-111/112 oral agents that target colchicine binding site of tubulin for the treatment of gout and familial mediterranean fever. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consumer health and medical devices, including PREBOOST benzocaine wipes for premature ejaculation; and FC2, which is female disposable contraceptive device, as well as FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus.