Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Endo International Plccom Stk (ENDP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.02 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Endo International Plccom Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 10.23 million shares traded or 144.30% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 52.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION TO “MORE THAN DOUBLE” EXISITING FOOTPRINT IN INJECTABLES- CONF. CALL; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: On March 23 FDA Issued Draft Guidance Describing Procedures That FDA Intends to Follow

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl A (VIA) by 4.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 140,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $100.25 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 124,781 shares traded or 227.41% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $134.63M for 3.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.49% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $280.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation Com Stk (NYSE:CI) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ENDP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 213.52 million shares or 2.45% less from 218.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 131,155 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 423,075 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cap Growth Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability owns 79,710 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0.04% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 508,491 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Financial Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 265,419 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 208,744 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 534,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 59,053 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 289,111 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 4.38 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.06% or 929,289 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 508 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Endo International plc had 105 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Thursday, August 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Thursday, August 9 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ENDP in report on Friday, September 29 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 11 by Mizuho.

Among 8 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Viacom had 9 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 13. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Wednesday, September 26 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 7 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 13 by Bank of America.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns Ico (NASDAQ:LORL) by 84,687 shares to 890,080 shares, valued at $40.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kapstone Paper & Packaging Cco (NYSE:KS) by 10,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectren Inc. (NYSE:VVC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VIA shares while 150 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 307.62 million shares or 1.51% less from 312.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 257,388 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 66,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Corporation reported 493 shares. 23,195 were reported by Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 6,372 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0% or 132,226 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 156,200 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 5,090 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.08% in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 5.86M shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA). Cove Street Cap Ltd Co reported 199,413 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA).