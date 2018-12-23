Natixis increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 79.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 118,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.39 million, up from 148,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 8.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 15,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 199,413 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.73 million, up from 184,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22 million shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT PLUS DEAL IS WITH TELENOR IN NORDICS; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Viacom Inc. had 146 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Wunderlich. Bank of America upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Thursday, October 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, November 25. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, October 9 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Friday, October 21. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, November 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 25 with “Hold”.

More recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viacom, Children’s Place and American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MTV’s SnowGlobe Expands Sponsorship Program for 2018 Festival – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $948.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 31,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 991,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Argent Co invested in 0.1% or 10,108 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 46,515 shares. 500 were reported by Hussman Strategic Inc. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 21,471 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company invested in 201,735 shares. Covington Cap holds 0.06% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 12,567 shares. 320,084 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Pennsylvania Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,460 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Com invested in 0.08% or 2,785 shares. Bremer Association stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 188,640 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.08% or 18,076 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.12 million activity. $115,496 worth of stock was sold by Sullivan George E on Thursday, November 15. On Wednesday, October 24 Maiuri Louis D bought $50,024 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 740 shares. $28,524 worth of stock was sold by Conway Jeff D on Wednesday, August 15. Erickson Andrew also sold $19,215 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Thursday, August 16. On Wednesday, August 15 Keenan Karen C sold $70,786 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 851 shares. 25,000 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares with value of $2.08 million were sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L.

Among 19 analysts covering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. State Street Corporation had 99 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of STT in report on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Monday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 27 with “Hold”.