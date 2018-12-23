Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Nucor (NUE) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 299 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 239 cut down and sold equity positions in Nucor Corp. The funds in our database reported: 233.57 million shares, down from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Nucor Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 195 Increased: 214 New Position: 85.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 4.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 34,072 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock rose 2.26%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 700,506 shares with $20.50 million value, down from 734,578 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $20.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 14.01M shares traded or 144.26% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Rr Partners Lp holds 6.7% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation for 1.06 million shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 196,124 shares or 5.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 2.30 million shares. The Missouri-based Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. has invested 2.86% in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 30.45 million shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.30 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45M shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Steel Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Steel upgraded as UBS, seeing limited downside after selloff – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.88M for 6.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PPL had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $29 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,106 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). M Secs Incorporated holds 0.09% or 12,018 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd holds 159,160 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Monarch Capital Management has invested 0.49% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.33% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Carroll Financial Assoc reported 1,984 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 11,903 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 204,448 shares. 1.21 million were accumulated by Regions Financial. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 150,024 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 54,882 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 576 were reported by Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 129,911 shares to 320,782 valued at $52.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 10,708 shares and now owns 71,331 shares. Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) was raised too.