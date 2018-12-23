Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 93.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 64.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 132.43M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50B, up from 68.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 39.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 238,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 838,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.43 million, up from 600,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $18.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 593,878 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $79.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.19M worth of stock or 225,000 shares. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 111,715 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $206.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc. Class A by 351,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,059 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $19.32 million activity. Carges Mark T also sold $261,103 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, September 17. $372,151 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares were sold by Morgan Scott. Shares for $2.94M were sold by Merritt Douglas on Tuesday, September 11. Tully Timothy had sold 2,407 shares worth $264,811. Shares for $1.94 million were sold by CONTE DAVID F on Tuesday, September 11. SULLIVAN GODFREY sold $1.10M worth of stock or 8,750 shares.