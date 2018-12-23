Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 1,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.55 million, up from 27,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 24,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 651,758 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.96 million, up from 627,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 443,473 shares traded or 101.94% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,713 shares to 183,683 shares, valued at $38.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,620 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69M. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02M worth of stock or 4,108 shares. Shares for $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock. Shares for $3.87 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. McGrath Judith A sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 28 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 29. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, July 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $120000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, December 14. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1100.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 12. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 29 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kj Harrison & Prtn accumulated 1,780 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca stated it has 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spears Abacus Llc invested in 0.03% or 140 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. 768,353 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prns Lp holds 0.3% or 524 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.92% or 1.21M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 9,671 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.45% or 1,086 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 658,700 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Lc holds 5,254 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,728 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 1,674 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon invites users to help Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12 shares stake. First Personal Fin holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westpac Bk Corp has 8,385 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Ltd reported 1.31M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 280 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Company holds 4.9% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 651,758 shares. Fsi Ltd Llc owns 2.43% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 27,129 shares. Greystone Invest Management Lc holds 72,672 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. 1.76 million are held by Blackrock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.19% or 30,461 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc owns 1,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 100,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $100.50 million activity. Another trade for 2,070 shares valued at $199,320 was made by Treacy Simon Joseph on Monday, December 17. $6.52M worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P.. Herlitz Grant also bought $500,394 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares. $5.47 million worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares were bought by Weinreb David. MODEL ALLEN J had bought 1,000 shares worth $108,980 on Thursday, November 15.

Among 8 analysts covering Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Howard Hughes had 17 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Friday, June 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Citigroup. Sandler O’Neill maintained The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) rating on Thursday, March 8. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $140.0 target. Compass Point maintained The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) on Monday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. CJS Securities initiated the shares of HHC in report on Monday, October 31 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by TheStreet given on Thursday, September 24. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Sunday, August 16. Citigroup maintained The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) on Wednesday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, March 30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 163,670 shares to 690,156 shares, valued at $103.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,823 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).