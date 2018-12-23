Sempra Energy (SRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 258 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 188 cut down and sold stakes in Sempra Energy. The investment managers in our database now hold: 229.67 million shares, up from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sempra Energy in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 154 Increased: 186 New Position: 72.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Investors Real Estate Tr (IRET) stake by 73.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 168,600 shares as Investors Real Estate Tr (IRET)’s stock declined 4.20%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 60,000 shares with $359,000 value, down from 228,600 last quarter. Investors Real Estate Tr now has $654.93M valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 908,290 shares traded or 133.20% up from the average. Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) has declined 10.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical IRET News: 05/03/2018 IRET Announces Distributions for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE 3Q FFO/SHR 4C, EST. 10C; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q EPS $1.12; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q Core FFO/Share 9 Cents; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q Net $136.1M; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Real Estate Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRET); 13/03/2018 – IRET Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.09; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QUARTERLY SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH OF 5.8% OVER SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

Among 2 analysts covering Investors Real Estate (NYSE:IRET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Investors Real Estate had 2 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of IRET in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IRET Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “IRET Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split and Plan for Transition to Calendar Year-end – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IRET Announces Distributions for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 4,000 shares to 20,200 valued at $1.72M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 13,700 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IRET shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 65.71 million shares or 5.37% more from 62.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 17,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 277,433 are held by Prudential Inc. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21,328 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 366,859 shares. 16,638 were accumulated by Schroder Mgmt Gp. 11,428 are owned by Jump Trading Limited Liability Company. Endeavour Capital invested in 1.55% or 1.88M shares. 15,232 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET). Bokf Na stated it has 0% in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET). Macquarie Gru reported 53,600 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 15,338 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) for 23,346 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 210,000 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $368,443 activity. Kirchmann John bought $23,381 worth of stock. Another trade for 650 shares valued at $3,491 was made by Decker Mark Okey Jr on Friday, July 20. 1,800 Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) shares with value of $10,026 were bought by Green Emily Nagle. $20,600 worth of stock was bought by Hall Linda J. on Monday, December 17.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 12.3% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy for 8.17 million shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 305,000 shares or 5.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 3.96% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Electron Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.67% in the stock. Rare Infrastructure Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 440,857 shares.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. SRE’s profit will be $396.81M for 19.28 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.60 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.