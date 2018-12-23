Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 195.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 33,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $764,000, up from 17,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 6.17 million shares traded or 45.60% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS NO AGGRESSIVE HIRING PLANS IN INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, IN APAC THERE WILL BE A LITTLE MORE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 11% to A$11.40/Share by Credit Suisse; 12/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO ESRX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 27/04/2018 – COMPUTACENTER PLC CCC.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1380P; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 15/04/2018 – Central China Real Estate: Credit Suisse, Haitong, Guotai Junan Are Joint Bookrunners of the Deal; 22/03/2018 – While plenty of rhetoric is expected, a trade war is unlikely to erupt, according to Neil Hosie, head of equities for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse; 19/03/2018 – Li Speaks at Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference; 04/05/2018 – LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC LGEN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 254P FROM 245P

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.61 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.64 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22M shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $424.26M for 6.17 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.05% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $4.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 396,554 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $134.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 135,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Among 12 analysts covering Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,154 shares to 40,362 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 13,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,754 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.