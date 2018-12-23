Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 1.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 20,025 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 1.15 million shares with $61.48 million value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $226.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION

Virtu Financial Llc increased Fs Invt Corp (FSIC) stake by 210.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 59,723 shares as Fs Invt Corp (FSIC)’s stock declined 17.61%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 88,086 shares with $621,000 value, up from 28,363 last quarter. Fs Invt Corp now has $2.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 3.32M shares traded or 128.99% up from the average. FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) has declined 22.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FSIC News: 10/05/2018 – FS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY TOTAL NET REALIZED LOSS OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – IL & FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD ILFS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 258.5 MLN RUPEES VS 284.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S IL & FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD ILFS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET LOSS 21.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 36.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – IL & FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD ILFS.NS SAYS STEP WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON CO’S CURRENT FUND RAISING INITIATIVES; 21/05/2018 – FS Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FS Investments and GSO Cap Partners Have Concluded Their Relationship With Respect to All of FS Investments’ Sponsored Funds; 09/04/2018 – FS/KKR Advisor LLC Will Serve as the Investment Adviser to Six BDCs; 10/05/2018 – IL & FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS – UNIT IIML FUND MANAGERS (SINGAPORE) TO SURRENDER CAPITAL MARKET SERVICE LICENCE TO MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – FS Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – IL & FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD ILFS.NS SAYS STEP HAS BEEN TAKEN TO RATIONALISE COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 1.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bouchey Finance Grp Ltd has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 71,819 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 1.14% or 647,487 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 722,899 shares. New England Rech And, Illinois-based fund reported 7,380 shares. Amer Natl Tx has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Of Nevada owns 123,411 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 1.39 million were reported by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Wealthfront holds 0.08% or 143,651 shares in its portfolio. Markel stated it has 93,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc stated it has 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orrstown has 18,406 shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 4.65M shares or 1.03% of the stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) stake by 25,883 shares to 79,033 valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 5,200 shares and now owns 11,825 shares. America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12 to “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 22,613 shares to 36,613 valued at $789,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Invesco Curncyshs Austrla Dl stake by 24,196 shares and now owns 15,674 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.