Among 10 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 23 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Tuesday, July 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital given on Tuesday, September 11. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) on Monday, October 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 9 by Shore Capital. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Liberum Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 5 by HSBC. The stock of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by RBC Capital Markets. See Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

28/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Downgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Investec Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 285.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Downgrade

07/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) stake by 9.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 44,567 shares as Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF)’s stock declined 14.12%. The Vista Capital Partners Inc holds 417,371 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 461,938 last quarter. Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New now has $30.63M valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 11,791 shares traded or 186.40% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 7.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $557,012 activity. 3,097 shares were sold by BOONE DONALD M, worth $26,600 on Tuesday, September 4. Nasser Michael Charles sold $346,282 worth of stock.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron: A Look At A Cannibal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 13, 2016. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Privatizations: Unlocking Private Market Value Discounts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.50, from 7 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 0 investors sold JCTCF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 882,405 shares or 50.96% less from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 600 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 2 shares. Parthenon has invested 0.43% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Invest invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 417,371 are owned by Vista Capital Prtn. Financial Bank Of America De reported 1,204 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 936 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 47,898 shares. 190,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Llc.

The stock increased 0.69% or GBX 1.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 249.8. About 10.80 million shares traded. Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.