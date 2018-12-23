Omega Advisors Inc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 6.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Omega Advisors Inc acquired 647,812 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 52.16%. The Omega Advisors Inc holds 10.44M shares with $64.29 million value, up from 9.79M last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $712.01M valuation. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 25.73M shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) is expected to pay $0.25 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:WDR) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s current price of $17.22 translates into 1.45% yield. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 2.81M shares traded or 162.26% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 13.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDR); 21/05/2018 – Ailing Waddell & Reed Races the Clock — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282455 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT221; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Artisan Partners Asset Management, Gamco Investors, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Waddell & Reed Financial, AmpliPhi Biosciences, and Limbach â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waddell & Reed Catches The Value Investor’s Eye – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed reports broker-dealer network initiatives – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 76.31 million shares or 0.84% more from 75.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 9,662 shares. 213,956 are held by Renaissance Ltd Llc. Raymond James Assoc reported 193,883 shares. Palo Capital reported 21,079 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 45,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co Lp reported 859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.29M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Investment Research invested in 105,480 shares. Moreover, Heartland has 0.37% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 261,850 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 323,266 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 883,070 shares. 199,987 are held by Glenmede Na. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $634,380 activity. RAINES JAMES M had sold 2,642 shares worth $54,240. 19,614 Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) shares with value of $400,551 were sold by KOSLOFF ALAN W. $179,589 worth of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was sold by WALTON JERRY W.

Omega Advisors Inc decreased Pennymac Financial Services In (NYSE:PFSI) stake by 275,452 shares to 1.14M valued at $23.73M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 12,300 shares and now owns 277,700 shares. New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eight oilfield service stocks cut at Raymond James on lower activity outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries: A Look At Second-Quarter Earnings Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries: Difficult Path To Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Champions Poised to Take Full Advantage of Downturns – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Nabors Industries had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Friday, June 29. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Raymond James. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of NBR in report on Friday, August 3 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan.