Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 115,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $350.17 million, down from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 1.06M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 11.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 16/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 37; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS IN BNN TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil: RBC’s @CroftHelima (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 06/04/2018 – RBC MEDIA EVENT ENDS IN TORONTO; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Exits American Outdoor Brands; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO EXPECTS MARGIN GAINS, COST IMPROVEMENTS FOR REST OF ’18; 21/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 29.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 178,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,834 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 605,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 4.06M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11

Among 11 analysts covering Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Royal Bank Of Canada had 20 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Mkt Perform”. Argus Research initiated the shares of RY in report on Friday, July 1 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) on Thursday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 21 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of RY in report on Tuesday, January 30 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 14 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Monday, April 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rafferty given on Thursday, December 1. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 12 report.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.72 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.36B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.09% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $93.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 14,672 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $74.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG) by 113,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $942.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,031 shares to 128,563 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Among 7 analysts covering Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Manulife Financial Corp. had 14 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MFC in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. TD Securities maintained the shares of MFC in report on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by Dundee Securities. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. IBC downgraded the shares of MFC in report on Thursday, August 4 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 5. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target in Monday, November 13 report. Bank of America initiated Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) on Wednesday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MFC in report on Friday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating.