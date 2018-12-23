C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 51.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,255 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $968,000, up from 12,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21M shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 157.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 74,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.11 million, up from 47,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 26/04/2018 – Over 40 companies pledge to cut UK plastic pollution; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 19/04/2018 – Workers in a select number of Walmart’s stores are now allowed to wear blue jeans; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Solutran Announces Agreement with Walmart and Sam’s Club for S3 Rewards Platform

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 8 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, August 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. Wells Fargo upgraded Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Monday, October 26 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 17.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $626.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7,290 shares to 84,542 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe (VGK) by 59,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,928 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Co Inc (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Infant Ibuprofen Recall Hits Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar Stores – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Today’s Pickup: Shopping Season Off To A Good Start As U.S. Consumers Look To Spend – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Routeique is Newest Member of Blockchain in Transport Alliance – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 selling transactions for $5.10 billion activity. Shares for $50.60M were sold by WALTON S ROBSON on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 1.03 million shares valued at $99.61 million was sold by WALTON ALICE L. The insider Canney Jacqueline P sold 4,026 shares worth $394,347. The insider Bartlett Daniel J sold 2,883 shares worth $277,497. $904,964 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Furner John R.. On Thursday, September 6 McKenna Judith J sold $1.17M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 12,111 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Florida-based Camarda Financial Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 22,452 are owned by Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 62,676 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. 296,913 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Blume Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.36% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dumont Blake Invest Limited Liability has 0.8% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 9,975 were reported by Services Corporation. Grp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Adirondack Tru Com stated it has 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 6,802 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc has 18,474 shares. Df Dent & stated it has 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Corporation In holds 0.18% or 2,964 shares. Hodges invested in 60,857 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What’s Wrong With Ethanol? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA finalizes renewable fuels volumes for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump bump for agriculture/farming stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US ethanol producers seek pricing reform as markets plunge, ADM sells – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer-Daniels Midland +5% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 312,501 were reported by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 602 shares. 14,635 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability. Busey Trust holds 27,461 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,388 shares. Benedict owns 38,385 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust reported 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 17,011 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough. Argi Inv Limited Liability accumulated 44,332 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,827 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 98,745 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp accumulated 236,999 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 16,577 are held by Kcm Invest Ltd Com. 119,259 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $105.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,035 shares to 89 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 18,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,680 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. 100,151 shares were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL, worth $4.84M. Stott John P had sold 1,294 shares worth $60,857 on Monday, July 9. Young Ray G had bought 2,100 shares worth $99,429 on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 18 analysts covering Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Archer Daniels Midland Company had 61 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, January 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Friday, September 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $41.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 13. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 1 by Argus Research. Citigroup upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Tuesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Argus Research. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of ADM in report on Thursday, April 28 to “Hold” rating. Monness Crespi maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Sell” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report.