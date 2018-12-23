Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 26/04/2018 – Facebook exec promises UK lawmakers overhaul for political ads; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88 million, up from 36,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Should I Do With My IBM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Has Given Up on IBM, but Recent Acquisition May Resuscitate Big Blue – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 12. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 18 with “Sector Perform”. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jag Mngmt Lc holds 7,120 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,824 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,005 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc reported 154,771 shares stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 67,894 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Co has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset One Company Limited reported 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Assoc reported 2,705 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.21% or 10,240 shares in its portfolio. 69.91 million were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc. 13,504 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt. Ser holds 139,872 shares or 7.13% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Communications has 132,017 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 2,047 are held by Davis.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. Axiom Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, June 15 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 26. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $18000 target.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09M and $76.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 1.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,861 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.2% or 2,405 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 31,135 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birch Hill Ltd Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 235,811 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 288,210 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,692 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt reported 5,495 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt Lp holds 15.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 106,034 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 2,049 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 3,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 27,088 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has 12,244 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold 209,428 shares worth $36.90M. $10.77M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Wednesday, August 29. $9.13 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 2,000 shares worth $300,102. $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 2,112 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S..