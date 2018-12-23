Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.63, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 7 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 6 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The investment managers in our database now possess: 199,945 shares, down from 210,748 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 64.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc acquired 2,910 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc holds 7,444 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 4,534 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products The group’s first product: “Clear History,” a newly announced feature so people can opt out of Facebook using their browsing history; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 30/05/2018 – FB: The Federation Council decided to invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to one of his meetings to speak within the “expert hour”, his speech may touch upon such an important industry for the Russian economy as digitalization // RIA – ! $FB; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 47,031 shares traded or 161.18% up from the average. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) has declined 11.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $83.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 139.79 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Winfield Associates Inc. holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 16,000 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 28,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.01% invested in the company for 10,733 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,095 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. Edward Jones downgraded the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, July 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $210 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corporation owns 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,165 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,500 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability owns 1.67 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,275 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 360,966 shares. Courage Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,800 shares. Security Natl Com holds 13,257 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mathes accumulated 0.19% or 2,425 shares. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsal Cap Management Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 32,720 are held by Mycio Wealth Ltd Co. Alta Cap Limited Co holds 4.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 443,963 shares.