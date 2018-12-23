Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod (APD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.14 billion, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Air Prod for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39 million shares traded or 180.49% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 89.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 51,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $580,000, down from 57,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – US News: Walmart Reassures Investors About Online Sales; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.56 million for 20.75 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2725.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 60,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $31.34 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Pp (NYSE:ESS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel I (Put) (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 3,935 shares. 2,091 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc. Vantage Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 286 shares. First American Savings Bank accumulated 0.19% or 16,788 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0.23% or 357,980 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 75 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Zacks Investment invested 0.88% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Chase Invest Counsel, Virginia-based fund reported 1,862 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 854,110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 167,192 shares. National Insur Tx holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 26,255 shares. Webster Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,563 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83B for 16.50 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive.

