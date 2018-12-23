Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (TD) by 81.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219,000, down from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11 million shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 64.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 16,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,068 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, down from 25,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Dividend Stocks You Absolutely Know Will Be Bigger in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 08, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Ranking the Top 3 Canadian Banks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on TD Bank Q4: Gains in Canadian real-estate secured lending – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TSX:TD) Stock or Royal Bank of Canada’s (TSX:RY) Stock Before Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canadian Bank Stocks Continue to Be Kings of Stability – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (Call) by 19,600 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,600 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL).

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TD in report on Monday, March 13 to “Sector Perform” rating. IBC downgraded the shares of TD in report on Friday, August 26 to “Sector Performer” rating. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 14 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TD in report on Monday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, January 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 3 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Trade Desk, United Rentals, ServiceMaster Global, Talend SA, Viking Therapeutics, and SEACOR â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals – No Sign Of Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals inks deal to acquire BakerCorp – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 41.32% or $1.38 from last year’s $3.34 per share. URI’s profit will be $382.83M for 5.27 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.42% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 6,149 shares to 21,349 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.