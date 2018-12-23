Analysts expect Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. WAFD’s profit would be $49.72M giving it 10.37 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Washington Federal, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 1.67 million shares traded or 240.84% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 21.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Corelogic Inc (CLGX) stake by 23.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 13,700 shares as Corelogic Inc (CLGX)’s stock declined 24.47%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 73,000 shares with $3.61 million value, up from 59,300 last quarter. Corelogic Inc now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.47% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 957,864 shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 15.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $2.33 million activity. Martell Frank sold $490,510 worth of stock. 3,400 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) shares with value of $167,562 were sold by FOLINO PAUL F. 8,723 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) shares with value of $346,652 were sold by DORMAN JOHN C. Shares for $35,350 were sold by WIDENER MARY LEE. Shares for $835,501 were sold by SANDO BARRY M on Monday, September 10.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Announces Intent to Exit Certain Legacy Non-Core Software Units and to Accelerate Appraisal Management Company Transformation Program – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports Homeowners with Negative Equity Declines by Only 81000 in the Third Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights Finds Delinquency Rates Are Up in Natural Disaster Areas but Down Nearly Everywhere Else – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 2,831 shares to 56,679 valued at $7.22M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 54,284 shares and now owns 599,809 shares. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold CLGX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 0.76% more from 71.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,600 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Horizon Kinetics holds 0.03% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 21,473 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). 10,457 were reported by Somerset. 411,154 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 76,593 shares. Natixis holds 8,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,400 are held by Df Dent. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 803,801 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech invested in 7,000 shares. Banbury Prtn has 4.98% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 380,065 shares. Utah Retirement has 15,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 915,421 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CoreLogic had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “High Costs & Risky Loans to Hurt Washington Federal (WAFD) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Washington Federal is Now Oversold (WAFD) – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Solid Pick Now – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Washington Federal Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal Reports Record Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.